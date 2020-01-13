Several people were injured after protests in Iran’s capital city Tehran turned violent on Sunday night, with security forces arresting demonstrators who had taken to the streets to protest against the Iranian regime.
Tehran, Anti-Government protests continue in major cities across #iran— Saghar Erica Kasraie (@SagharKasraie) January 12, 2020
“We don’t want an Islamic regime” pic.twitter.com/IpX1uUVHHl
Must watch 👇— Iranian American (@IranLionness) January 12, 2020
Fearless Iranian women ripping off Soleimani's poster on the wall following their protests against the Iranian regime that shot down the Ukrainian plane (Flight #PS752S)
Thanks to POTUS for killing Qasem Soleimani, the very oppressor of the Iranian people. pic.twitter.com/8CA6JciA5G
