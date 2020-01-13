Several people were injured after protests in Iran’s capital city Tehran turned violent on Sunday night, with security forces arresting demonstrators who had taken to the streets to protest against the Iranian regime.

Demonstrations erupted across the country after the Iranian regime admitted a civilian airplane was accidentally hit by a missile, killing all 176 people on board.

Iran had initially denied that a missile was the cause of the crash.

Videos shared on social media showed protesters gathering in cities across the country, and chanting anti-regime slogans.

“We don’t want an Islamic regime,” demonstrators are heard shouting.

Other video footage showed Iranian women ripping posters of Qassem Soleimani, the Quds Force commander who was killed in a US airstrike in Iraq’s Baghdad earlier this month.

