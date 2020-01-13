The head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Maj. Gen. Hossein Salami said on Sunday that he felt more “ashamed” than ever, after the IRGC shot down a civilian airliner on Wednesday, killing all 176 people on board.

“Never in my life have I felt so ashamed,” said Salami, who was speaking at Iran's parliament.

“We made a mistake, and some of our compatriots were martyred due to our mistake, but it was unintentional,” he said, telling MPs: “We apologise and are ashamed, but we will compensate … as long as we are here, rest assured, we will not allow any Iranians to be harmed.”

Salami said that he we wished he was on flight PS752 “so I could die and not witness this sad incident.”

Referring to the Iranian missile attacks on military bases hosting US troops in Iraq, he said that the plane crash “has not yet allowed for the magnitude of Iran’s stunning victory over America to be identified.”

The IRGC shot down flight PS752 on Wednesday, reportedly with an anti-aircraft missile.

After days of denying any involvement, Iran admitted to shooting down the plane on Saturday.



Last Update: Monday, 13 January 2020 KSA 09:46 - GMT 06:46