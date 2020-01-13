The Iranian people must be allowed to “protest peacefully and freely” after authorities there admitted to accidentally shooting down a passenger plane, Berlin said Monday.

Iranians have the right to take to the streets to express their “grief and also their anger” after the plane disaster, German foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Adebahr said. “We are convinced this has to happen in a peaceful, free and unhindered way.”



