The Sudanese authorities on Tuesday closed the country’s airspace temporarily as a precautionary measure after a shooting incident at the headquarters of the general intelligence service in the capital Khartoum.

Military sources told Al Arabiya that the situation around the capital has been contained without using any force.

Earlier gunfire rang out at two buildings of the general intelligence service according to witnesses.

The intelligence service said it had sacked some employees who were unhappy with the severance package they were offered.

Security forces blocked the road leading to one of the buildings, the witness added. The district is close to the capital’s airport.

Masked members of the agency dressed in military uniform set up checkpoints in one of Khartoum’s main residential streets near the building and were seen firing shots into the air, one of the witnesses said.

The Sudanese Professionals Association (SPA), the country’s main protest group, called on state agencies to intervene immediately to stop “these irresponsible operations that are causing terror amongst citizens.”

Sudan is undergoing a three-year political transition overseen by civilians and the military following the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir in April.

(with Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 18:03 - GMT 15:03