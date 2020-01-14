Iran’s judiciary has arrested around 30 protesters who took to the streets after authorities admitted that a Ukrainian plane that was shot down outside Tehran was accidentally hit by an Iranian missile, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
“Around 30 people have been arrested for taking part in illegal gatherings ... We have tolerance towards legal rallies,” said Gholamhossein Esmaili, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.
