Iran’s foreign ministry warned on Tuesday of a “serious and strong response” to a European move toward possible sanctions as the nuclear deal they negotiated unravels.

Iran warned Britain, France and Germany about “the consequences” of their decision to launch a dispute mechanism against Tehran under the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Of course, if the Europeans ... seek to abuse (this process), they must also be prepared to accept the consequences,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said, however, that Iran is “fully ready to answer any good will and constructive effort” that preserves the nuclear deal, according to the official IRNA news agency.

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 17:20 - GMT 14:20