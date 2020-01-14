Iranian students criticized the regime for attacking them during a vigil held for those killed when Iran shot down a civilian airliner last week, according to video circulating on social media.

In a video shared on Twitter on Tuesday, a man on a speaker addresses the crowd, reportedly at the Iran University of Science and Technology.

“They have sent all of these repressive forces to a vigil. Our enemies are those who are paid to come to the street and beat students with batons, instead of going after thieves and murderers,” the man is heard saying.

“Those are our enemies, as well as America’s Trump, all of them are our enemies. We have to deal with despotism inside the country and imperialism from outside,” he adds.

Students at the university reportedly held a ceremony on Sunday to honor and commemorate those killed when Iran shot down a civilian airliner last week.

Protests have gripped Iran since the Iranian government admitted to shooting down a civilian airliner, which it previously denied, killing all 176 people on board.

