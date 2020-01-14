Two men tried to set themselves on fire in Beirut as protests returned to Lebanon on Tuesday, 90 days after nationwide demonstrations first kicked off.

Video footage acquired by Al Arabiya English shows a man shouting at Lebanese riot police while attempting to pour what was reportedly gasoline over himself before other men quickly stop him from doing so.

Another man had also attempted to set himself alight, according to Al Arabiya English’s source.

The incident took place near the Riad al-Solh square in central Beirut, one of the main centers of protests since demonstrators took to the streets in October to demand an end to the country’s political and economic crisis.

While former Prime Minister Saad Hariri resigned on October 29, the country remains deadlocked and has slid into economic crisis amid a shortage of dollars.

Earlier in the day, Lebanese protesters blocked several roads around Beirut and in other areas of the country after several weeks of relative calm.

Last Update: Tuesday, 14 January 2020 KSA 22:09 - GMT 19:09