The United States will work with Iraqi leaders to ‘get to the right place’ on US troop deployment in the country, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday, following a request from Baghdad last week to prepare to pull them out.
“How ultimately our force posture will be resolved inside of Iraq, we will work along (with) the ... elected leaders in Iraq to get to the right place,” Pompeo said at an event at the Hoover Institution in California.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?