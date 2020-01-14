Turkey is determined to stop Syrian government violations of a ceasefire in northwest Syria’s Idlib to prevent 400,000 people fleeing towards the Turkish border, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.
Erdogan was speaking to his AK Party in parliament. Russia and its allies halted air strikes in Idlib on Sunday as a ceasefire agreed with Turkey came into force.
