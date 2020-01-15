The British ambassador to Iran has left the country after being arrested and briefly detained, stated Iranian state-run media.

The official IRNA news agency said Robert Macaire left after being given prior notice. The report did not elaborate.

Macaire had been held after attending a candlelight vigil Saturday in Tehran over Iran shooting down a Ukrainian jetliner, killing 176 people. The vigil quickly turned into an anti-government protest and Macaire left shortly after, only to be arrested by police.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 12:53 - GMT 09:53