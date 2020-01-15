Iran’s supreme leader Ali Khamenei will lead the main weekly Muslim prayers in Tehran this week, state news agency IRNA reported on Wednesday.

Khamenei is officially the imam of Tehran but usually delegates the task of leading Friday prayers to others.

The last time he led Friday prayers at Tehran’s Mosalla mosque was in February 2012, on the 33rd anniversary of the Islamic revolution and at a time of crisis over the Iran nuclear issue.

Last Update: Wednesday, 15 January 2020 KSA 17:53 - GMT 14:53