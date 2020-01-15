Iranian social media postings urged citizens to take to the streets for a fifth day on Wednesday, after the admission by the authorities that they had accidentally brought down a passenger plane after days of denials stoked public outrage.
“We’re coming to the streets,” one posting circulating on social media said, urging people to join nationwide demonstrations against a “thieving and corrupt government”.
