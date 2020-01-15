The United States believes international sanctions on Iran will be swiftly reimposed now that France, Britain, and Germany have formally triggered a mechanism to help enforce Iran’s nuclear agreement, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Wednesday.
“I’ve had very direct discussions - as well as Secretary Pompeo has - with our counterparts,” Mnuchin told CNBC. “I think you saw the E3 did put out the statement and have activated the dispute resolution. And we look forward to working with them quickly and would expect that the UN sanctions will snap back into place.”
