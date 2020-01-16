The Israeli military said four rockets were fired Wednesday from Hamas-controlled Gaza, the first since Israel’s ally the US killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

“Four rockets were just fired from Gaza at Israel. Two rockets were intercepted mid-air by the Iron Dome aerial defence system,” the military tweeted.

It did not say where the other two rockets landed.

The Israeli military responded in the evening by targeting Hamas installations, it said.

Israeli fighter jets “struck a number of Hamas terror targets in the northern Gaza Strip” including a weapons manufacturing site and a military compound, the military said in a statement.

Witnesses in Gaza told AFP that a Hamas base had been hit near the sea, without causing casualties.

The fire from the Palestinian territory was the first since the January 3 assassination in a Baghdad drone strike of Soleimani, a key figure in Iran which supports Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu last week warned Israel would strike a “resounding blow” if attacked by Iran.

Hamas condemned the killing of Soleimani but stopped short of calling for revenge attacks.

