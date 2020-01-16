Intense fighting between pro-government forces and extremist-led fighters in Syria’s Idlib province killed at least 39 fighters overnight, a war monitor said Thursday.

Government and allied forces took two villages in their advance towards the key town of Maaret al-Numan, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

-Developing

Last Update: Thursday, 16 January 2020 KSA 10:23 - GMT 07:23