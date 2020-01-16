Three European states had succumbed to US threats of new tariffs on their goods when they triggered a dispute mechanism in a nuclear pact, a step that could lead to the reimposition of United Nations sanctions, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Thursday.
Appeasement confirmed.— Javad Zarif (@JZarif) January 16, 2020
E3 sold out remnants of #JCPOA to avoid new Trump tariffs.
It won't work my friends. You only whet his appetite. Remember your high school bully?
If you want to sell your integrity, go ahead. But DO NOT assume high moral/legal ground.
YOU DON'T HAVE IT. pic.twitter.com/tePZhN2E4X
