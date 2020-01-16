Lebanese economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister in a new government that is expected to be formed soon, senior political sources said on Thursday.

Wazni has served previously as a financial adviser to parliament’s finance and budget committee.

He will take on the role as the country deals with a deep financial crisis that has shaken confidence in its banking system and ability to repay one of the highest debt burdens in the world.

Earlier on Thursday, caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said that Lebanon is on the brink of forming a new government.

The new cabinet would comprise 18 specialist ministers, Khalil added.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 January 2020 KSA 20:40 - GMT 17:40