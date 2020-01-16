Lebanon is on the brink of forming a new government, the country's caretaker finance minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Thursday.

The new cabinet would comprise 18 specialist ministers, Khalil added.

Lebanon has been without a government since Saad al-Hariri resigned as prime minister on Oct. 29 in the face of sweeping protests.



