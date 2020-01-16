Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed offensive against the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thursday.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in its latest situation report that the humanitarian situation continued to deteriorate as a result of the “escalating” hostilities.

Last Update: Thursday, 16 January 2020 KSA 14:10 - GMT 11:10