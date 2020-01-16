Around 350,000 Syrians, mostly women and children, have been displaced by a renewed Russian-backed offensive against the opposition-held Idlib province since early December, and have sought shelter in border areas near Turkey, the United Nations said on Thursday.SHOW MORE
