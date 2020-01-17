Twelve Syrian troops were killed, and 24 injured in the past 24 hours in Syria’s opposition-held Idlib province, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

Fifty militants were also killed in the fighting, it said.

On Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry had denied media reports that it had bombed civilian targets in the de-escalation zone in Idlib, saying there had been no military flights since a ceasefire was introduced on January 9, RIA news agency reported.

Last Update: Friday, 17 January 2020 KSA 21:42 - GMT 18:42