Russia’s Ministry of Defense on Thursday denied media reports that it had bombed civilian targets in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib province, saying there had been no military flights since a ceasefire was introduced on January 9, RIA reported.
“Reports by a number of outlets about shelling allegedly by Russian aviation on civilian targets in the Idlib de-escalation zone does not correspond to reality,” Russian major-general Yury Borenkov was quoted by the RIA news agency as saying.
