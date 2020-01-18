In a warning to Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, US President Donald Trump said on Friday that the leader “who has not been so Supreme lately should be very careful with his words.”
SHOW MORE
The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020
How are we doing?