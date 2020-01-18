“A credible government is one that will act in the interests of all Lebanese and is broadly perceived by the Lebanese people as such, and is able to restore international confidence in Lebanon,” a US State Department official in Washington told Al Arabiya in exclusive comments.



Senior Lebanese political sources have said on Thursday “that a new government that is expected to be formed soon.”



“The test of any government will be its actions,” the official said on the issue of the formation of the government in Lebanon.



“As we have previously said, Lebanese leaders need to commit to and implement the reforms necessary to respond to the Lebanese people’s demands for an end to endemic corruption, better governance, and economic opportunity. As we have also repeatedly said, we believe Lebanon must have a credible and capable cabinet able to take those steps,” the official added.



“Only a government that is capable of undertaking real and tangible reforms will restore investor confidence and unlock future international assistance for Lebanon. There is a strong international consensus on this point. There is no route to international assistance other than through concrete reforms taken by a credible and capable government.”



“We renew our call for all sides to refrain from violence and for authorities to protect the right to peaceful protest.”



Last Update: Saturday, 18 January 2020 KSA 05:13 - GMT 02:13