Clashes, demonstrations and road closures continued throughout Iraq on Sunday as the January 20 deadline for authorities to meet the demands of the people approaches.

Multiple roads and bridges in various regions throughout the country have been shut down by protesters using burning tyres. Most government offices and schools have been shut down for the day as well, according to Al Arabiya sources.

Clashes between demonstrators and riot police have erupted in different areas including the capital Baghdad where forces fired tear gas into the crowds. Multiple injuries and cases of suffocation were reported, according to local media.



Protesters on Saturday burned the Hezbollah headquarters in Iraq, which is located near the al-Iskan bridge in the Najaf province.

Angry demonstrations have rocked Baghdad and Iraq’s south for the last three months, denouncing the country’s corrupt political system.

Since October, the unrest has seen around 460 people killed and some 25,000 wounded, the vast majority of them demonstrators.

