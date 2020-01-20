Turkey has deployed military advisers and trainers to Libya, but has not yet sent any troops to support the country’s UN-recognized government, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was cited as saying on Monday.

Last week, Erdogan had said Turkey has begun sending troops to Tripoli. He has also previously said Ankara would deploy troops.



Speaking to reporters on a flight back from a Libya summit in Berlin, Erdogan said Turkey’s efforts at the summit had set the groundwork for a ceasefire between the warring parties, according to broadcaster NTV. He added that Turkey’s presence in the North African country increased hopes for peace.

Last Update: Monday, 20 January 2020 KSA 16:25 - GMT 13:25