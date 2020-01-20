The Honduran government has formally declared Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah a terrorist organization, the country's deputy security minister said on Monday.

Honduras follows Guatemala which said it was set to designate Hezbollah as a terrorist group as well last week.

Hezbollah, a heavily armed group designated as a terrorist organization by the United States, was established in 1982 by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and is an important part of a regional Tehran-led alliance known as “the axis of resistance.”

