Social media users are campaigning against the Lebanese caretaker Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil representing Lebanon at this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) in Switzerland, the night after anti-government protesters clashed with riot police in Beirut.
Oh and it gets better, Gebran Bassil will be talking at Davos about...*Drum roll*..."The Return of Arab Unrest"!— Ramez Dagher (@ramezdagher) January 19, 2020
Out of all people, they choose Gebran Bassil, the politician featured in the flagship chant of the Lebanese revolution against the political class... pic.twitter.com/oWdwukqz4B
@wef: This incredulous situation cannot go unchanged. Speakership roles at @Davos must be vetted for principles and expertise. @Gebran_Bassil has neither the ethical backbone nor the technical elegance of mind to speak on January 23 on “The return of Arab unrest”! https://t.co/kfFWz7dy1Q— Lynn Zovighian لين زوفيكيان (@lynnzovighian) January 20, 2020
SHOW MORE
Hello @Davos how abt inviting someone from Lebanon civil society to sit on this panel about return of unrest, instead of @Gebran_Bassil a caretaker minister who is target of protestors' anger? And at whose expense is he taking this luxury trip while Lebanon faces econ collapse? https://t.co/ofHNcHC7Pv— Kim Ghattas (@KimGhattas) January 20, 2020
How are we doing?