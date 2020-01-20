Lebanon needs to urgently form a new government to get out of a cycle of collapse that has repercussions for the country’s economic and security situation, caretaker Prime Minister Saad Hariri tweeted on Monday.
Hariri said the country was headed to the “unknown” while obstruction has continued and the team responsible for forming a government has taken its time.
Lebanon has been without a government since Hariri resigned on October 29 in the face of mass protests.
