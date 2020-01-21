Two missiles were fired at a Ukrainian airliner that was brought down earlier this month, Iran’s civil aviation authority confirmed in a preliminary report posted on its website late Monday.

“Investigators... discovered that two Tor-M1 missiles... were fired at the aircraft,” it said, adding an investigation was ongoing to assess the bearing their impact had on the accident.

-Developing

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 10:47 - GMT 07:47