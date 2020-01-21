A US envoy said on Tuesday that Iran’s threat to quit the global nuclear treaty if European countries refer Tehran to the UN Security Council after declaring it in violation of a 2015 pact would send a “very, very negative message”.SHOW MORE
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?