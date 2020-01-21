Iraq’s caretaker Prime Minister Adil Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack near the US Embassy on Tuesday, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported on Telegram.
“Targeting the US Embassy is a crime committed against a diplomatic mission on Iraqi grounds,” INA quoted Abdul Mahdi as saying.
He also instructed Baghdad Operations to immediately investigate the attack and find those behind it.
Two rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad early Tuesday morning, according to security sources.
