Lebanon’s designated Prime Minister Hassan Diab is expected to meet with President Michel Aoun “in preparation for announcing a new government,” sources close to Diab told AL Arabiaya.

The sources said that an agreement has been reached on a government of 20 ministers.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is also expected to head to the Baabda presidential palace on Tuesday night.

Economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister.

Earlier on Tuesday, Lebanon’s caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said that the formation of a new government was “hours away” as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 20:29 - GMT 17:29