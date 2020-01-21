Lebanon’s caretaker Finance Minister Ali Hassan Khalil said on Tuesday that the formation of a new government was “hours away” as the country suffers its worst economic crisis in decades.

He did not specify in his tweet when the new government would be formed.

The heavily indebted country has been without an effective government since Saad Hariri quit as premier in October due to protests against state corruption and poor governance - the root causes of Lebanon’s worst crisis since a 1975-90 civil war.



Khalil said that Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri did his utmost to facilitate “the birth of the government and was in touch with all involved parties throughout the day.”

He added that the Marada party headed by Suleiman Frangieh will be part of the government.

Lebanese broadcaster MTV reported that the Ministry of Labour will be given to the Marada party.

According to senior sources, the new government will have twenty ministers, while economist Ghazi Wazni is set to be named finance minister.

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 19:15 - GMT 16:15