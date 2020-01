Two rockets have landed near the US embassy in Baghdad located in the heavily fortified Green Zone of the Iraqi capital, according to security sources.

Sirens could be heard across the zone immediately after the rockets made impact.

The US has blamed Iran-backed paramilitary groups for a spate of similar attacks in recent months on the Green Zone, but there has never been a claim of responsibility.

Last Update: Tuesday, 21 January 2020 KSA 00:37 - GMT 21:37