Lebanese protesters blocked roads in the capital Beirut on Wednesday morning, the day after the new government was formed, according to Lebanese media sources.



Lebanon formed a new government on Tuesday under Prime Minister Hassan Diab, backed by the Iranian-allied Hezbollah and allies including President Michel Aoun.



Demonstrators overnight Tuesday took to the streets in protest against the new government with people gathering in front of one of the entrances leading to the parliament in the center of the capital.



Further protests are expected after protesters widely condemned the new government and continued to call for an end to corruption and the current sectarian system.



Last Update: Wednesday, 22 January 2020 KSA 08:24 - GMT 05:24