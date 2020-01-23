US Vice President Mike Pence urged world leaders gathered Thursday in Jerusalem to “stand strong” against Iran, calling it the only country where Holocaust denial is “state policy.”

“We must also stand strong ... against the one government in the world that denies the Holocaust as a matter of state policy,” Pence told the event held 75 years after the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.

“The world must stand strong against the Islamic Republic of Iran.”



Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 17:01 - GMT 14:01