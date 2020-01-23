The US threat to kill the successor to Iran’s General Qassim Soleimani is a sign of “America’s targeted and governmental terrorism,” Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Thursday.

The US special representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the successor to Soleimani, who was killed in a US drone strike on January 3, would suffer the same fate if he followed a similar path by killing Americans.

In an interview with Asharq al-Awsat on Wednesday, Hook said that the death of Soleimani “created a void that the Iranian regime will not be able to fill.”

(With Reuters)

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 19:57 - GMT 16:57