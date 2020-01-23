Lebanon’s Gebran Bassil was grilled on his government’s record by fellow panelists at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.

Fellow panelists Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag and CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble challenged Bassil’s former role as Electricity Minister and the Lebanese government’s continued failures to provide basic goods including electricity.

When asked by Gamble what had happened to Bassil’s plan to provide 24 hour electricity, Bassil said that the Lebanese system was hampered by immigration and confessionalism.

“Unfortunately … we have a malfunctioning system because of confessionalism,” he said, prompting Gamble to ask: “Don’t you think you’re supporting confessionalism?”

“When we came to the government … there was no electricity and no plan for electricity,” he said, but added that “We presented a plan … we are against the fiscal and monetary policy that was adopted in Lebanon, but we were not able to change it until now.”

The exchange was sometimes tense, with Bassil telling anchor Gamble “You did not get it!” at one point.

When asked if he thought that the FPM still has a mandate, Bassil replied “Of course … We are representing the people of Lebanon as of the last elections.”

Lebanese protesters continue to take to the streets to reject the current government, formed by Hassan Diab, and call for an end to corruption and for new elections.

- Developing.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 15:32 - GMT 12:32