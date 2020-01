US Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to visit Washington next week to discuss Donald Trump's peace plan for the Middle East.

“President Trump asked me to extend an invitation for Prime Minister Netanyahu to come to the White House next week, to discuss regional issues as well as the prospect of peace here in the Holy Land,” he said in a news conference in Jerusalem.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 21:46 - GMT 18:46