Turkey does not plan to send more military advisers to Libya while a ceasefire is being observed, Russia’s RIA news agency cited Turkey’s foreign minister as saying on Thursday.



A Libya peace conference will take place in Berlin at the start of February, but Germany has not yet named a date for the event, the minister was quoted as saying.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 09:36 - GMT 06:36