Esmail Ghaani, the new Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force commander, will face the same fate as his slain predecessor Qassem Soleimani if he follows in the same path, said US special representative to Iran Brian Hook to Asharq al-Awsat on Wednesday.
He added that the death of Soleimani, the former commander of the IRGC Quds Force killed by a US airstrike operation in Baghdad weeks ago, “created a void that the Iranian regime will not be able to fill.”
