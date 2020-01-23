The United States on Thursday imposed Iran-related sanctions on two individuals and six companies, including four firms tied to the National Iranian Oil Company.

The National Iranian Oil Company is “an entity instrumental in Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical industries, which helps to finance Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Quds Force (IRGC-QF) and its terrorist proxies,” the US Treasury said in a statement on its website.

Tensions between Iran and the United States have ratcheted up since 2018, most recently over an US attack that killed a top Iranian general.

