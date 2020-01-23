Russia’s defense ministry said on Thursday that hundreds of Syrian militants launched multiple attacks in Syria’s Idlib province, killing up to 40 Syrian soldiers and wounding 80, the Interfax news agency reported.

They seized two settlements in one of the offensives, Russia's defense ministry was quoted as saying.

The Syrian militants set off car bombs and used heavy gunfire to storm army positions in Idlib, according to Syria’s state news agency SANA.



The militant attack forced the army to redeploy and clashes were ongoing, SANA added.



Idlib is the last rebel-held swathe of territory in the country and hundreds of thousands of people in the area have fled in recent weeks amid heavy airstrikes by Russian and Syrian forces.

Last Update: Thursday, 23 January 2020 KSA 12:02 - GMT 09:02