Iraq’s leading Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani, urged Iraq’s political parties on Friday to form a new government as soon as possible, and urged authorities to respect protesters’ right to express themselves.
Sistani, who delivered his message through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Karbala, reiterated calls to foreign powers to respect Iraq's sovereignty.
