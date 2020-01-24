Iraq’s leading Shia cleric Ali al-Sistani, urged Iraq’s political parties on Friday to form a new government as soon as possible, and urged authorities to respect protesters’ right to express themselves.



Sistani, who delivered his message through a representative at Friday prayer in the holy city of Karbala, reiterated calls to foreign powers to respect Iraq's sovereignty.

Last Update: Friday, 24 January 2020 KSA 13:15 - GMT 10:15