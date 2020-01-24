Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni will meet with International Monetary Fund official Sami Geadah on Saturday, a statement from the Finance Ministry said on Friday.



Wazni was named minister this week in a new cabinet that is hoping to enact urgent reforms to mount a recovery from the worst financial strains in decades.

