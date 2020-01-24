Lebanese Finance Minister Ghazi Wazni will meet with International Monetary Fund official Sami Geadah on Saturday, a statement from the Finance Ministry said on Friday.
Wazni was named minister this week in a new cabinet that is hoping to enact urgent reforms to mount a recovery from the worst financial strains in decades.
نستخدم ملفات الكوكيز لنسهل عليك استخدام مواقعنا الإلكترونية ونكيف المحتوى والإعلانات وفقا لمتطلباتك واحتياجاتك الخاصة، لتوفير ميزات وسائل التواصل الاجتماعية ولتحليل حركة المرور لدينا...اعرف أكثر
We use cookies to personalize content and ads , to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic ... Learn more
How are we doing?