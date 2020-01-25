If Iranian authorities make the decision, Iran’s nuclear agency has the capacity to enrich uranium at any percentage, the deputy head of Iran’s nuclear agency said in a report that the agency posted on its official website on Saturday.

“At the moment, if (Iranian authorities) make the decision, the Atomic Energy Organization, as the executor, will be able to enrich uranium at any percentage,” Ali Asghar Zarean said.

Last Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that his country will never seek nuclear weapons, with or without nuclear deal, calling on the European powers to avoid Washington’s mistake of violating Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

In reaction to Washington withdrawal from the deal in 2018 and the reimposition of sanctions, Iran has gradually rolled back on its commitments. Rouhani said Iran remained committed to the deal and could reverse its steps away from compliance if other parties fulfilled their obligations.

