Iraqi security forces advanced towards Baghdad’s Tahrir Square, the main protest camp in the capital, and fired tear gas and live rounds at protesters, Reuters witnesses say.



There were no immediate reports of casualties. Clashes between protesters and police injured at least seven demonstrators earlier on Saturday, according to police and medical sources.



In Baghdad and Basra, security forces began opening roads and some supporters of popular cleric Moqtada al-Sadr packed up tents where they had joined months-long sit-ins, security sources said.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 January 2020 KSA 13:01 - GMT 10:01