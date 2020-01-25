Israeli centrist party leader Benny Gantz said on Saturday he has accepted an invitation to meet US President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday to discuss a peace plan for the Middle East.

Gantz is the main rival to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is also traveling to Washington to meet with Trump, in an Israeli election in March.

On Thursday, President Trump said he will release his long-awaited peace plan for the Middle East before Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Washington next week.

Speaking to reporters on Air Force One en route to Miami for a political event, Trump said Palestinians might react negatively to his plan at first, but that it would benefit them.

Last Update: Saturday, 25 January 2020 KSA 21:17 - GMT 18:17