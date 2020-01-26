A number of rockets hit near the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday, two security sources said, in the latest unclaimed attack on American installations in Iraq.

The Green Zone houses government buildings and foreign missions.

US sources revealed that rockets fell inside the embassy’s compound in Baghdad, Al Arabiya correspondent in Washington reported.

Baghdad is in the throes of mass anti-government protests.

AFP reporters heard loud thuds emanating from the western bank of the Tigris, where most foreign embassies are located.

One security source said three Katyusha rockets hit near the high-security compound while another said as many as five struck the area.

Later Iraq’s security forces said in a statement that five rockets hit the high-security Green Zone with no casualties. It did not mention the US embassy.

The rocket fire comes two day after thousands massed in Baghdad in response to a call by populist cleric Moqtada al-Sadr for a rally to demand the ouster of US troops from Iraq.

America’s military presence has been a hot-button issue in Iraq since a US strike killed Iranian general Qassim Soleimani and a top Iraqi commander outside Baghdad airport on January 3.

Around 5,200 US troops are in Iraq to lead a global coalition fighting ISIS, but Iraq said the strike against Soleimani violated that mandate.

Sunday’s attack was the latest in a series of rocket fire this month targeting the Green Zone, where the Iraqi parliament is also located.

The parliament earlier this month urged the departure of US troops from Iraq, which has been gripped by anti-government protests since October.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Sunday, 26 January 2020 KSA 21:10 - GMT 18:10